Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 3,046,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,836. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

