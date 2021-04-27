Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $92.68 million and $5.32 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,287.23 or 0.02332203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00334232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

