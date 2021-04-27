Beefy.Finance Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,476.66 or 0.02678999 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $106.32 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00334103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

