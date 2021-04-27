Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. 29,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DISH Network from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

