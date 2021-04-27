Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.75. 50,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

