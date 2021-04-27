Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $368.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.08. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.