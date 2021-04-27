Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.53. 143,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

