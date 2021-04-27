Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.64. 70,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.