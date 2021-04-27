Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $25.53 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day moving average of $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $259.51 and a one year high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

