Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.51 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

