Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.36. The company has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

