Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,090. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.43 and its 200 day moving average is $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

