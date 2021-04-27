Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG traded down $12.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,314.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,898.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

