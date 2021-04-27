Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

