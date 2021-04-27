Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

