Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,461 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.00. 164,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

