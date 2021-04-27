Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 538,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

