Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

