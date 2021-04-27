Beetle Coin Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $438,778.81 and approximately $536,560.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,127,168 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.