Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

ETR BFSA opened at €63.10 ($74.24) on Tuesday. Befesa has a 52-week low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 52-week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.90.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

