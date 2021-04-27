Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €63.10 ($74.24) on Tuesday. Befesa has a 1-year low of €26.80 ($31.53) and a 1-year high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

