Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

