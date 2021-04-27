Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,052. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

