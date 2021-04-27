Benchmark Protocol Trading Down 3.8% This Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.94 million and approximately $308,758.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,133,467 coins and its circulating supply is 23,045,429 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

