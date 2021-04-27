Berenberg Bank Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $350.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been given a $350.00 price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $275.76 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

