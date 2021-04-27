Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moncler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRF traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. Moncler has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

