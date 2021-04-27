Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

