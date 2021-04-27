Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

