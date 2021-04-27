Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

