Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

