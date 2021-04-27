Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.
Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.75.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.
