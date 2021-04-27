Bezant (BZNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,356.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 28% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 43% against the dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $5,356.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.