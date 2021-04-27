Bezant One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,550.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 354.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $4,550.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bezant has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00745261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.16 or 0.07821190 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

