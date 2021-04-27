BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,935 shares.The stock last traded at $61.72 and had previously closed at $62.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

