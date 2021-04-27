BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $2.74 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $14.12 million and $2.74 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

