BidiPass Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $493,674.40 and $36,487.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

