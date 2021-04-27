Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.04

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.04 and last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

