Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $50.15 million and $7.22 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

