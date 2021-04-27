Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Down 2.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, and Cottage Springs brands.

