Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,238.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,238 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 20231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212 ($15.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,131.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,119.48.
In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
