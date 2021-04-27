Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,238.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,238 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 20231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212 ($15.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,131.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,119.48.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total value of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.