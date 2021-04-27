Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BMNM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Bimini Capital Management has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
Bimini Capital Management Company Profile
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.