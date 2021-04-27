Bintex Futures Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $85,296.63 and approximately $1.28 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.