Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.34. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 511,595 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.