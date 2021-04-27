Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $225.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $224.07 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $881.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $440.56 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $203.34 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,063,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $67,810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

