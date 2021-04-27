Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of BHVN opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $16,028,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

