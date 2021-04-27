Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 6.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.11. 356,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 58,030,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

