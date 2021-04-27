Bionic (BNC) Reaches Market Cap of $34,236.21

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $34,236.21 and approximately $63.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bionic has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bionic Coin Profile

Bionic (BNC) is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io . Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Buying and Selling Bionic

