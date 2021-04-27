Biotage (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Shares Up 8.2%

Biotage AB (OTCMKTS:BITGF)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Biotage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Biotage alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32.

Biotage AB (publ), a life science company, provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, as well as for industrial scale up applications. It offers sample preparation solutions; horizon food and environmental products; microwave synthesis solutions; peptide synthesis and purification solutions; flash purification products; work-up products; evaporation and concentration solutions; and industrial and large scale products, such as flash purification, metal scavenging, reagents and scavengers, and custom resins.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.