BitBall One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,055.51 or 1.00204378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001844 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.