Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $635,871.24 and $32.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,831.66 or 1.00399050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.30 or 0.01177904 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.90 or 0.00519837 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.00385574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00132414 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,384,954 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

