Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,898.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $13,898.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 112.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.54 or 0.00361140 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005178 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.